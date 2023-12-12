Shock as World Athletics depart from tradition on Kipyegon's big night

In Monaco

The World Athletics awards in the glitzy Principality of Monaco capped a memorable year in the athletics calendar albeit on an unexpected note.

The results filtered in Monday night on World Athletics social media pages pronouncing the winners of the individual categories but with a bit of a twist.

There would be no individual accolades for the different genders as has been the norm since the awards inception in 1988 – Americans Carl Lewis and the late Florence Griffith Joyner winning the inaugural edition.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon was highly expected to secure the Women’s Athlete of the Year accolade after a stellar season that included double gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary and three record- breaking runs in the 1500 metres, the one mile and the 5000m.

This photo is everything 🥹



World Athlete of the Year - Women's Track @Kipyegon_Faith 🇰🇪

With World Athletics departing from tradition, Kipyegon was instead crowned the top female athlete on track.

“I was surprised as well but it’s all what it is, it’s still an award and looking forward to next year, I am grateful for the fans who voted for me,” Kipyegon said after the private awards ceremony in Prince Albert’s Palace in Monaco.

Tigist Assefa from Ethiopia was crowned the Women’s out of stadia winner for her marathon exploits while Triple jumper Yulimar Rojas from Venezuela was awarded he Woman athlete of the year in the field events.

“I’ll leave it at that," the men’s World athlete of the year winner on the track Noah Lyles responded when he was prodded by journalists to respond to the new awards format.

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum poses for photos with his World Athletics Male Out of Stadia Athlete of the Year award on December 11, 2023 in Monaco. Photo credit: Bernard Ndong | Nation Media Group

Clad in a glamorous white suit with an accompanying coat and gold patterned embroidery, the American triple World champion had earlier revealed his plans to possibly feature in the 4x400m men’s relay at the Paris Olympic Games.

The decision was influenced by a friend who had seen his potential during his earlier days on the track competing in the Penn Relays in the United States.

“If I’m in shape, let’s take a crack at it, “ he added.

Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Faith Cherotich won the Rising stars awards while reigning marathon record-holder Kelvin Kiptum was feted as the best male athlete of the year in out of stadia.

"First of all I am very grateful to my fans. I'm really grateful for being awarded this trophy, thank you."



Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum was over the moon after receiving his World Athlete of the Year Award for Out of Stadia Events.

Curiously in the buildup to the awards, these sub-categories were not highlighted during official communication.

The voting procedure ended on October 28, 2023 with the World Athletics Council and the World Athletics family voting by email while fans voted on the World Athletics social media platforms where 2 million votes were registered.

"I'd like to congratulate all the winners of the awards and again, I'd like to say thank you to my fans around the world and my coach Bernard Rono-Kalyet and the people managing me."



Faith Cherotich is your Female Rising Star of the Year ✨

“When it came to compiling the votes, athletes, fans and World Athletics Family members commented that it was incredibly hard to limit the vote to just one athlete, because of the various disciplines and the vast differences in skill sets required, “ World Athletics revealed in a press release.

“Our World Athletes of the Year alone have achieved seven world records between them in 2023, as well as a host of world titles and major wins, so it is only fitting that they be recognised as the athletes of the year in their respective fields," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said.

"I feel so happy today to win this trophy. I didn't expect this."
#WorldAthleticsChamps 800m silver medallist Emmanuel Wanyonyi is your Male Rising Star of the Year ✨

Anna Legnani, the former Deputy Director of Communication for the World Athletics, took issue with the new format: “I don’t think this is a positive development, it dilutes the Athlete of the Year, it’s not like you know you don’t have a best tennis player on grass and on hard court, “ she told Nation Sport.

World Athletes of the Year for 2023:

Women's track: Faith Kipyegon (KEN)

Women's field: Yulimar Rojas (VEN)

Women's out of stadia: Tigist Assefa (ETH)

Men's track: Noah Lyles (USA)

Men's field: Armand "Mondo" Duplantis (SWE)