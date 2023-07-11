Tribute to Joseph Chebet: By fellow legend Tergat, Flemming, Reavis

I dedicate my column this week to fallen marathon runner, Joseph Chebet, winner of, among others, the Boston and New York marathons, whose sad demise we mourn.

Chebet died last Friday, about a month shy of his 53rd birthday, and will be remembered for winning the Boston Marathon (two hours, nine minutes and 52 seconds) and New York Marathon (2:09.19) in the same year, 1999.

In his message of condolences sent to Nation Sport, Jack Flemming, President and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) that organises the annual Boston Marathon, the world’s oldest annually run marathon, fondly remembers Chebet as “one of the most gracious and happy champions.”

Tergat, a multiple champion and world record holder who once held the world marathon record at 2:04.55, said he was devastated by Chebet’s demise in Eldoret after a short illness.

Journalist Reavis appreciates Chebet as being among the trail blazing Kenyan marathoners who took up from pioneers like Ibrahim Hussein, the first black man to win the Boston and New York marathons.

I hereby share these fitting tributes by Tergat, Flemming and Reavis for the fallen star:

“I have learnt with great shock and disbelief about the death of my long-time friend and calm-demeanoured marathoner par excellence, Joseph Chebet.

Chebet was one of the trailblazing major city marathon runner whose focused character got hm all the way from Kapyego, Elgeyo Marakwet County to winning in most of the coveted cities marathons counting for the Abbott Majors thus opening the way and inspiring many young athletes to the possibilities out there.

I am devastated by this loss, coming on while I am away in PyeongChang, Korea for the New Horizons Academy, a legacy project of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Youth Olympic Games to help young athletes, especially and, including non-winter regions like Africa to practice and qualify for the 2024 Gangwon similar event.

With wins in cities such as Boston and New York in the late 1990s, Joseph Chebet had a solid legacy of road running excellence from the days the sport became really pro.

To his family, friends and fellow athletes, I extend my deep sympathies and condolences over this tragedy and pray for God’s strength and fortitude to bear with the loss.”

- Paul Tergat (President, National Olympic Committee of Kenya; Former world marathon record holder; Two-time Olympic 10,000 metres silver medalist; Five-time world cross country champion)

* * * *

“The B.A.A. and Boston Marathon community are saddened to learn of the passing of Joseph Chebet, our 1999 champion from Kenya.

Joseph gave Boston two remarkable races in back-to-back years to close the last century.

After finishing second by a mere three seconds in 1998, he persevered and made a strong statement by winning the 1999 Boston Marathon in 2:09:52 then won New York City in the fall.

Fans of Joseph were ecstatic to see him break through, and when he did, he repaid their support with sincere gratitude.

At Boston’s post-race celebration in 1999, Joseph was honored for his dedication and deeply appreciated the recognition.

He was among the happiest of champions I can recall post-race.

The Boston Athletic Association extends heartfelt condolences to Joseph’s family and friends.”

- Jack Fleming, Boston Athletic Association President and CEO

* * * *

“I know running’s focus is rightfully centered on the USATF and UK National Track & Field Championships going on this weekend to select their respective teams for August’s World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

But I could not let the passing of marathon great, Joseph Chebet, go by unnoticed or unmentioned.

The 52-year-old legend died after a brief illness on July 7, 2023, at the Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret, Kenya, according to his brother Ben. No cause of death was released.

Joseph Chebet was among the trail blazing Kenyan marathoners who took up the mantle from pioneers like Ibrahim Hussein in the 1990s and established the Kenyan marathon domination that still lives on to this day.

Because of his excellence, Track & Field News ranked Chebet number one in the world in the marathon for 1999, in front of Khalid Khannouchi, who broke the world record in Chicago (2:05:42) and in front of Abel Anton, who won the World Championships Marathon in Seville Spain.

Joseph Chebet never reached the same heights after 1999, finishing 8th in defense of his Boston title in 2000, then 8th again in NYC in 2001.

In his final marathon, he won in Vienna in 2003 in 2:14:49.

But he did become a mentor to many younger members of his Marakwet tribe, and remains one of the storied runners from what is now a legendary land.

Our condolences to Joseph’s family, friends, and many fans. You left us far too soon, dear soul, far too soon.”

- Toni Reavis (Veteran US broadcaster/writer who has been informing and entertaining audiences for over four decades with his signature baritone pipes, encyclopedic knowledge, and sharp wit. One of the most respected names in running journalism, Reavis today mixes his passion for sport with his wide-ranging interest in politics, media, and culture)

There will be a fund-raiser for hospital and funeral expenses on Wednesday, July 19, at Eldoret’s Wagon Wheel Hotel with the funeral programmed for Saturday, July 22, at his home in Kiptoi Village, Cherangany Sub-County in Trans Nzoia County.

May his soul rest in eternal peace and may his family be comforted.

Makori is the Lead Editor (Sports and Integration Projects) at Nation Media Group. [email protected]