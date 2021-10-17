Time is ripe for change at FKF

A great football coach of yore whose name I do not care to mention once remarked: “something is wrong with this team, I haven’t just put a finger on it”.

He was still trying to figure out just why his lads were being beaten consistently. Well, while he was still brainstorming about the ‘wrong thing’, he was sacked. In fact he was being sacked as he was answering questions posed to him by reporters.

The wrong ingredient in the team was himself! The team owners had figured it out some weeks earlier while he was still looking for it elsewhere. The team went ahead to post better results after his departure.

This can be true of many people who never stop to look at themselves in a mirror and see a hairy and scary ogre. This is also true of the football management in this country.

At the moment, even babies in the kindergarten know that Football Kenya Federation is the greatest stumbling block to the development of football in this country while the FKF president is still quoted seeing a dearth of talent and blames that for the consistent poor performance of the national team, Harambee Stars.

In the past five years, the national team has had seven coaches. Some have been sacked by simply appointing a new person in their place and not even bothering to inform the incumbent; others have been shown the door through ‘mutual agreement’ which the public is never informed about.

There are coaches who are supposed to be paid millions due to breach of contract and FKF is still yet to pay.

They shall never pay and even the international football body knows it but cannot do anything about it…there are votes needed from these federation officials.

We are obviously tired of this persistent blunders that are set to cost taxpayers loads of money to correct. These are gaffes done by incompetent people who slimily creep into important positions without even having a clue on what they are going to do once there! They are only after personal gain.

After the public outcry since we were thrashed mercilessly by Mali, Sports Cabinet Secretary directed the Sports Registrar to undertake inspection of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) “in accordance to the provisions of Sports Act 2013."

The FKF president has said he shall comply with the directive of the CS. And he clarified: “Upon receipt of the requested information, the federation whilst remaining cognisant of the powers of the Cabinet Secretary for Sports as provided for under Article 52(1) of the sports act will comply with the said inspection by the sports act and Fifa statues.”

Of course, the dark hint on the Fifa statutes is to tell the government that it shall be interfering with football and as such we shall face a ban.

All said and done, he should be rattled even if Fifa bans Kenya!

Let us go the whole hog until he is even deported from this country. A two-year ban from Fifa can be used to set our house in order.