FKF President Nick Mwendwa
Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Football

Prime

Nick Mwendwa and the fall and fall of Kenyan football

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Not even bringing Jose Mourinho or Mikel Arteta would turn fortunes of the national team around, was his claim this week. The remarks sparked outrage among football professionals and fans in Kenya.
  • Mr Mwendwa did not immediately respond to our enquiries. For now, he talks on as Harambee Stars teeters ever closer to the trapdoor to oblivion.

After a delightful dance in Burkina Faso’s box, John Baraza pulled the trigger and buried the ball into the net — and effectively gave Kenya’s football a rare moment of pride. It had been a riotous half hour in Tunis and Harambee Stars had turned the West Africans inside-out. Final result: Kenya 3-0 Burkina Faso.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.