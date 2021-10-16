Government inspection: FKF ‘confounded’

Football Kenya Federations CEO on Saturday said they were ready to be inspected by the government as long as a formal request was communicated giving the specifics of the scrutiny.

In a press statement, the federation CEO said the directive, which they read in the press, “is confounding as FKF is unsure of the scope, terms of reference and objective of the said inspection.”

Sports Registrar Rose Wasike was on Friday instructed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to conduct an inspection and audit of FKF.

“This exercise is crucial in enabling our footballers to not only achieve their potential and benefit from their talents,” Amina told Radio Jambo.

“It (audit), which will be conducted as per the laws of the land, seeks to assure our stakeholders that sports and specifically football is managed in a professional manner,” said the Sports CS.

Otieno welcomed the process as long as it was in conformity with the Sports Act and also within the confines of the FKF and Fifa statutes.

“The federation remains wholly committed to the healthy development of football and will continue to undertake football development activities during the said inspection period, including the management and running of all leagues in the country,” said Otieno.

Amina’s choice of Wasike to audit the outspoken Mwendwa is an interesting one, considering the Registrar and football boss rarely agree on anything including the latter’s legitimacy in office.