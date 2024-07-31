The blood, sweat and tears of making it to the Olympics

Looking at the emotional reactions of various competitors thus far, it is easy to understand why the Olympics is the most pivotal moment in the life of an athlete.

It is a stage for which any sportsperson begins preparations as early as possible in their career, with the ultimate objective of one day gracing the podium place of this competition.

As a former athlete myself, I must admit I have been touched by the images of various medallists shedding tears of joy on the podium as their countries’ national anthems blare out across the venue.

This is the ultimate prize for any athlete, who has shed sweat, blood, and tears for many years to try and earn the right to compete at an event of such calibre.

Many would attest they have paid a hefty price in terms of sacrificing their leisure time, and financial resources and even cutting off close relationships to perfect their art and craft in respective disciplines.

Take the case of Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez, who competed while seven months pregnant, cruising past the first round before unluckily exiting at the next stage.

It speaks volumes of the sacrifices and esteem with which the Olympics is held by millions of sportsmen and women.

For athletes, who are dreaming of one day competing in these quadrennial games, Hafez is a clear example of the tenacity and discipline required to succeed at the Olympics – let alone feature in it.

Qualifying for the Olympics is not an event, but a long-term process that requires discipline, integrity, and passion – in addition to substantive investments.

Narrowing it down to Kenyan athletics – considering I am a stakeholder in the industry – all athletes need to apply the aforementioned principles from an early age.

‘Samaki mkunje angali mbichi’ – that’s what the Waswahili say; if young athletes do not learn and embrace discipline from the onset of their careers, then they might as well kiss their Olympics dreams goodbye.

It is why at Athletics Kenya (AK), our mantra has always been ‘train clean, train hard and win easy.’

It is a clarion call on the basis that success does not occur in a vacuum rather it is a logical process that if applied religiously will culminate in qualifying for an international competition the magnitude of the Olympics.