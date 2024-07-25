New registration system to revolutionise Kenyan athletics

Athletics Kenya (AK) on Wednesday announced the rolling out of a digital system that requires athletes and support personnel at all levels to register their details in a database to enhance the provision of different services.

This is an idea that should have been implemented as early as yesterday for the benefits it provides for all stakeholders of the sport in the country – as well as globally.

Through this digital database, AK will be able to provide seamless services, such as competition management and performance reporting, support letters (e.g. visa release, passport and authorisation letters), camp management and visualisation as well as enrolment of all stakeholders.

This registration system is a panacea to some ills that have bedevilled the athletics industry for ages.

For starters, it ensures accountability among stakeholders and insulates against the exploitation of athletes – especially the upcoming ones – by unscrupulous agents and coaches.

The federation will ensure that support personnel enlisted on the database are competent and ethical.

Furthermore, it makes it easier to nab any culprits by simply retrieving their information from the database and following up on them.

Embracing digital technology in the registration process eliminates the need for tedious paperwork that consumes a lot of time when athletes seek authorisation letters from AK.

The idea and hope is that athletes planning to compete at international competitions, such as road races, will not have to wait for a long time before obtaining the requisite letters from the federation allowing them to feature in these events.

This is the same case for passport or visa applications where certain athletes may need letters to fast-track their acquisition of the same to enable them to travel as soon as possible.

With the emerging challenge of age cheating, the digital database will enable AK to remain vigilant on culprits who may be planning to engage in this vice.

Athletes who register on the system will have to provide certified copies of IDs as well as birth certificates – for those aged under 18 years old.

Of course, these documents will be double-checked by the federation to ensure they are valid.

Due to the aforementioned benefits, it is important for all athletes and their support personnel to fully embrace this digital database and partake in the registration process.

AK officials will be moving around the country, including Iten, Eldoret, Kisumu, Kakamega, Kaptagat, Kitale, Keringet, Kericho, Bomet and Kisii to assist all stakeholders in registering on the platform.