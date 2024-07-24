AK starts drive to build new athletes’ database

Athletics Kenya (AK) has officially kicked off a countrywide registration exercise to create a new and comprehensive database of Kenyan athletes.

The process, which is also targeting the athletes’ personnel and their coaches, aims to reduce paperwork and eliminate manual forms, improve efficiency, centralise information, and enhance communication.

AK Chief Administrative Officer Susan Kamau, who launched the process Wednesday in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, said that the federation wants to have one system that captures all athletes' data.

She said that this will aid athletes, especially when they are travelling outside the country as their documentation will be easy to access and get clearance.

“We have a lot of athletes across the country and we need to have their data in one place for easy coordination and also tracking their careers. The system will also help us serve athletes better," said Kamau.

She also added that AK is committed to supporting and empowering athletes and the new registration system will create a more accessible and efficient environment for Kenyan athletes to thrive.

Kamau revealed that from January 1, 2025, all AK services will be exclusively available to registered athletes and coaches.

“We highly encourage everyone to ensure they are registered as soon as possible to avoid any disruption in receiving crucial services because after the exercise and the window period is closed, it shall be hard to get services if you are not in the data system,” she warned.

Viola Chepngeno, a road runner under the Kiprun Management in Iten, praised the process, noting that it will rid off fake athletes.

“The process has gone on smoothly and it doesn’t take long. We are on the right path because by getting data of all athletes, we shall be able to get better services and always be recognised,” Chepngeno said.

Cosmas Muteti, a marathon runner, said the exercise will help bring athletes together.

“The process will help the federation to monitor athletes and those who are pretending to be athletes will find it hard to continue with this career,” said Muteti.

Some of the documents that athletes are supposed to hand over during the registration exercise include national identification, original birth certificate, and passport.

Coaches are supposed to hand over a national identification card, coaching level, coaching certificate, World Athletics code, and discipline coaching.

The exercise will continue in Iten for a week, before moving to Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County from August 1-3.

Kapsabet in Nandi County will then follow from August 5-11, before the team heads to Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County, Kitale in Trans Nzoia County, Keringet in Nakuru County, Kericho County, Bomet County, and Kisii County.