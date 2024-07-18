Gen Zs’ energy and innovation can push athletics to new levels

The Bible rightly says that the glory of young men is in their strength.

In Kenya, we have been blessed with a youthful population that is energetic and passionate about issues that matter to them.

Better known as Gen Zs, this group of young Kenyans have grabbed national headlines with their vociferous perspectives on the direction in which they want the country to take.

From a sporting perspective – and specifically, athletics – this newfound passion for national affairs is just what the doctor ordered.

A combination of energy and innovation from these youths is one of the ingredients needed to take Kenyan athletics to the next level and cement our status as a global powerhouse.

Compared to many of us older guys, Gen Zs have proven to be one of the most technologically-savvy Kenyans, going by their use of social media for communication and mobilisation.

This is a skill that could be useful in growing Kenyan athletics through the dissemination of information. From all corners of the country, there are numerous stories of young athletes that are yet to be told in the traditional media.

With the increase in internet coverage and smartphones across Kenya, I envisage a scenario where Gen Zs in the athletics sector produce and disseminate interesting content telling the stories of these athletes at the grassroots.

Such content would go a long way in enhancing talent identification, nurturing and development.

It would also open a pathway to prosperity for such athletes by exposing them to different brands that may be interested in signing them up.

With their passion for a better Kenya, these youths make formidable allies in the war against doping and age cheating, which are currently bedevilling the athletics landscape.

They can help uproot the tentacles of these vices and render them a part of Kenya’s history and not the future.

This is possible through awareness campaigns that leverage different technologies or avenues that Gen Zs use to communicate and are familiar to them.

The establishment of the Talanta Hela initiative by the Ministry of Sports is timely in that it offers a platform through which Gen Zs can realise their potential as far as the creation of athletics content is concerned.

As Athletics Kenya (AK), we are ever ready to work closely with all stakeholders, including this young population to take the sport to higher levels by unearthing the millions of talents across the country.