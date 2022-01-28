Thank heavens for the bite of underdogs at 2021 Afcon

Gambia midfielder Ablie Jallow celebrates

Gambia's midfielder Ablie Jallow (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during their Group 'F' Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 match against Tunisia at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe on January 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo | AFP

By  Steve Omondi

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The thrills and spills in the final group matches and the round of 16 fixtures have more than made up for what was a decidedly sluggish start to the tournament
  • If the exit of some of the big boys has been shocking, the amazing run of a clutch of minnows, particularly that of the unfancied Gambia, has certainly spiced up the tournament
  • Comoros, who were also making their debut, provided another twist to the tale by dumping out four-time champions Ghana in the group stages

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which enters the quarter final stage this weekend in Cameroon, is finally living up to its billing of not being “a little tournament in Africa” as was recently alluded by a certain Jürgen Klopp.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.