EPL stars wither in Cameroonian heat

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah celebrates

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah celebrates after winning their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 round of 16 match against Ivory Coast at Stade de Japoma in Douala on January 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • Sadio Mane has also had a nondescript campaign thus far
  • Egypt had scored just two goals in their three previous matches with Salah, easily one of the best players in the world at the moment, finding it difficult reproduce his outstanding form at Liverpool
  • Mahrez, who scored three goals in their triumphant 2019 Afcon in Egypt, was unable to find the net in three games here in Cameroon

In Yaounde

