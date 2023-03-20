Tech-savvy Bandari FC taking big strides

Over the years, Bandari FC have set a new standard of excellence in football through their innovative use of technology and data analysis.

If I am not wrong, Bandari are the only club in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League that have a statistician. In a sport where minute details can make a difference, Bandari have embraced statistics to inform their strategy, improve their decision-making, and ultimately this has lead to better outcomes for the team and the fans.

Over the past few years, Bandari have invested in statisticians who work tirelessly to help the team better understand their performance.

This is the forte of former player, David Kingatua, who was confirmed as the official team statistician a few months ago He examines key metrics that define Bandari’s playing style.

As a result, the team has gained valuable insights that have enabled them improve and succeed in a highly competitive environment. And Kingatua’s efforts have not gone unnoticed; there has been a marked improvement in the number of wins and quality of Bandari’s game on the field.

Social media presence

Bandari’s use of technology and innovation goes beyond just statistics. The club is also miles ahead of their competitors in the use of social media.

Bandari’s management knows that for future success, they need to stay on top of things by embracing technology and moving with the current trends.

If you are a keen follower of Bandari on their social media platforms, usually you will be prompted to fill in data collection forms —this offers the club valuable insights on how to deliver better services to the fans.

By leveraging on technology and data analysis, Bandari have transformed themselves into a modern, cutting-edge club ready to take the topflight league by storm. They have set an example for others to follow.