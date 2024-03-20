Talanta Hall of Fame perfect ode to our gallant athletes

Yesterday marked a paradigm shift in our country as far as Kenyan sports is concerned.

Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba presided over the induction of world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum into the newly-established Talanta Hall of Fame in Nairobi.

It was a perfect way to honour a man who brought so much glory and prestige to Kenya within the brief time he competed at top international road races.

Clocking 2:00:35 to smash the world record at the Chicago Marathon last year went a long way in reinforcing Kenya’s longstanding reputation as a goldmine of athletics talent.

Just like a son or daughter who goes out to the world and achieves great things, Kiptum brought a lot of pride to his motherland Kenya through his excellent performances on the international scene.

His induction to the Talanta Hall of Fame, therefore, goes a long way in immortalising his achievements in Kenyan folklore.

Kiptum may no longer be with us but this recognition stands as a permanent reminder and inspiration to upcoming athletes.

Many will refer to the Talanta Hall of Fame and be pushed to continue pursuing their dreams that await realisation at the end of the tunnel.

It is exciting to know that the Talanta Hall of Fame does not start and end with Kiptum but will extend to many more sportspersons as well as those who have made a mark in our creative economy and the arts.

The Hall of Fame is an emphatic message that the times have changed; that previous perceptions of sports as well as arts as non-profitable careers are no longer valid.

Those who see these gallant sportsmen and women being recognised for their achievements in their respective arts and crafts will indeed be inspired not to give up on their careers in the same fields.

People who may not have been young enough to see the likes of Robert Wangila, Joe Kadenge, Ngugi wa Thiong’o and Daudi Kabaka in their heydays will be able to appreciate the role sports as well as arts have played in shaping the growth of Kenya as a country.

For those already in the sports space, the Hall of Fame stands as a guarantee that your country will no longer abandon you in your sunset years rather will honour you for your selfless service.

Charity begins at home and it is crucial we give our sportspersons as well as artists their flowers before they receive the same from outside Kenyan borders.

Kudos to the Ministry of Sports, Creative Economy and the Arts for this noble and well-thought venture.