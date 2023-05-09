Smith, Ismail finish second in Pearl Rally

Kenyans Rio Smith and Riyaz Ismail were placed second in the African Rally Championship Class in the Pearl Rally of Uganda. They were driving a Subaru Impreza GVB.

Home drivers Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba (Ford Fiesta R5) won the main class. Third place was secured by Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya (Mitsubishi Evo).

***

The 2023 Safari Rally will be run in compliance with the 2023 FIA International Sporting Code and its appendices, the 2023 FIA WRC Sporting Regulations and the National Sporting Regulations, which comply with the FIA regulations and these Supplementary Regulations.

Modifications, amendments or changes to these Supplementary Regulations will be announced only by numbered and dated Bulletins (issued by the organiser or the Stewards).

The total distance of the WRC Safari Rally will be 1192.47kms of which the Competitive Stage distance will be 356.98kms. The surface will all be on gravel.



***

The Time Table of the 2023 WRC Safari Rally:

Wednesday 21 June: Shakedown 5.40kms, KWS Service Park 30.80kms.

Thursday 22 June: Start Uluru Park 18.82kms, Super Spectator Stage Kasarani 4.84, Perc Ferme KWS Naivasha 97.35kms.

Friday 23 June: Perce Ferme Out, KWS Service Park.

SS2 & SS2 Loldia 19.17kms, SS3 & SS2 Geothermal 13.12kms, SS4 & SS2 Kedong 30.48kms.

Saturday 24 June: SS8 & SS11 Soysambu 29.32kms, SS9 & SS12 Elementaita 15.08kms, SS10 & SS13 Sleeping Warrior 31.04kms.

Sunday 23 June: SS14 &SS17 Malew 9kms, SS15 & SS18 Oserian 18.33kms, SS16 & SS19 Hell’s Gate 10.53kms.

Total 19SS, SS Distance 356.98Kms, Liaison Distance 252.40kms, Total Distance 328.12kms.

***

There will be a press conference for all Priority 1 drivers and co-drivers at the Uhuru Park Start on Thursday, June 22 at 11am, and an autograph session between 11:15 and 11:45 (list of drivers and co-drivers that are required to attend will be published in a Bulletin).

The start intervals from TC0 will be two minutes for all Priority crews, and one minute for all non-priority crews.

***

Identification of officials:

Stage Commander - Red, Stage Safety Officer - Orange with stripe, Safety Marshal - Orange, Time Control Officer - Blue, Red Flag Marshal - Yellow with blue Raid point symbol, Media Officer - Green and Competitor Relations Officer - Red with white lettering.

***

Did you know that…

The current World Rally Cars stand out due to their spectacular ground-effect aerodynamics.

The 1.6 litre turbo engine delivers more than 380 bhp and the four-wheel drive transmission includes a central differential.

The new generation of Rally1 stands out for its safety cell that benefits from the results of research projects undertaken by the FIA.

The engines are linked to a hybrid device, recuperating kinetic energy to provide increased power in special stages and to enable urban area liaison stages in 100% electric mode.

Mitsubishi Lancer and Subaru Impreza can be entered into the FIA regional rallies, up to 8 years after the end of their theoretical homologation period.