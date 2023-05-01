Rift Valley Sports Club ready for third leg of KNRC

Rift Valley Motor and Sports Club will host the third leg of Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) on May 20 and 21.

So far the Club is yet to send any more information about the round of the 2023 KNRC. The Nakuru Rally is scheduled to take place just a month before the WRC Safari Rally that will double up as the fourth leg of the KNRC championship.

Kenya Motorsport Federation (KMSF) will host the World Rally Championship Safari Rally for the third year between June 23 and 26.

The Rhino Ark- Rhino charge has been slated for the first weekend of June, while the Alfa Romeo Owners Club Concours d'Elegance will run between September 23 and 24.

A Safari Rally memorial drive has been planned for September 30.



The East Africa Safari Classic Rally will be the last Kenya Motorsport Federation(KMSF) event in December.



