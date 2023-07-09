Sakaja sports agenda good for athletes

With spectators starting to return to stadiums, albeit slowly, the availability of Nairobi City Stadium currently set to undergo a major renovation to meet Fifa standards will play a huge role in the growth of our football.

The availability of the stadium will ease the congestion because Nairobi has only three stadiums namely; Nyayo National Stadium, Jamhuri Sports Complex and MISC Kasarani.

Known as Joe Kadenge Stadium in honour of the legendary Kenyan footballer, the late Joe Kadenge, the renovation of City Stadium which is scheduled to begin next month may be a bit expensive, but its ipmact will reach far and wide.

City Stadium, previously known as Donholm Road Stadium during the Colonial era and later renamed Jogoo Road Stadium after Kenya gained independence in 1963, used to attract big attendances during matches involving Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards before Nyayo and MISC Kasarani were built in the 80s.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja appears to be taking sports seriously by working towards having more stadiums in use in the city. The former AFC Leopards patron deserves to be commended for his commitment to uplifting sports from the grassroots.

Build basketball courts

Under Sakaja, Nairobi County Government aims to nurture and develop talent among the youth within our estates which lack proper facilities.

The governor said that his administration in conjunction with other corporates will build basketball courts in some of wards in Nairobi. This will definitely give rise to more basketball players and teams.

Speaking last week while launching an off season football tournament dubbed 5 Star for teams based in Dagoretti and Kibra sub-counties, the County Executive Committee Member Member for Talent, Skills Development and Care, Brian Mulama, said the stadium will be ready by next year.