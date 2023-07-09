Board charts new path to revitalise Bandari FC

Bandari fans, get ready. Your beloved team Bandari FC is about to embark on a thrilling journey towards greatness!

The club's new board has unveiled an ambitious plan that will revolutionise the team and propel it to new heights. Brace yourselves for an era of exceptional talent development, state-of-the-art facilities, enhanced media presence, fan engagement, and a revitalised home ground.

First and foremost, the board's vision for Bandari FC includes the transformation of the club’s youth team into a full time academy. This forward thinking will see over 20 talented young players being nurtured and groomed to become stars of the future.

The academy's primary objective is to prepare the budding talents, not only for the local scene, but also for the international stage — opening doors to the much-needed global opportunities.

By becoming a feeder for the senior team, the academy will ensure a continuous flow of fresh talent that will keep Bandari FC at the forefront of football excellence.

Social media influence

The board is keen on having a professional and experienced technical bench. Coaches will be expected to use their expertise and knowledge to guide the young players and mould them into well-rounded athletes.

The power of social media on the modern sports landscape cannot be underestimated. The board is determined to enhance the team's social media impact through the use of engaging content and innovative digital strategies.

Bandari FC will connect with fans on a whole new level. Increased visibility will not only foster a stronger bond between the club and its supporters, but it is also aimed at attracting the attention of potential sponsors and partners, so as to secure financial stability needed to for the club's ambitious projects.

Moreover, the board's commitment to upgrading the club's equipment and investing in the media team signifies the dedication to ensure growth.