Dogo Khan’s labour of love for Shabana pays off, finally

One of the most iconic photos of this year’s sporting calendar and which I was graciously shown by a gentleman by the name Onyinkwa Onyakundi was the one of Shabana FC’s founder Dogo Khan lovingly gazing at the National Super League trophy the Kisii glamour boys had just clinched at their Gusii Stadium home base on Saturday.

I have followed the story of Shabana since that Saturday in 1985 when I watched them for the first time as they took on my beloved Gor Mahia in a top tier fixture at the Nyayo National Stadium.

When their fortunes dwindled and they got relegated (or went back to the grass in local football parlance), I somehow lost touch with the team whose war cry is “Tore Bobe” (we are bad).

Anyone who knows the history of Shabana must know Dogo Khan, the man whose Shabana Hardware store was sort of the shirt sponsor for the team.

Think along the lines of Arsenal and Emirates or Manchester City and Etihad.

It was therefore befitting that my good pal and football administrator Kerubo Momanyi, my church-mate and Kitutu Chache South Member of Parliament Anthony Kibagendi as well as my good friend from our Gor Mahia supporting days Nominated MP Renee Mayaka saw to it that Khan hands over the trophy to the team.

By the way Renee, with Shabana back in the top league does this mean your love affair with K’Ogalo is officially over?

Just as it should be. We live in an era where those who toil for something are usually shunned aside when the moment of glory comes.

Be it in the workplace, the community or at times places of worship (yes, I know it sounds absurd but it does happen), johnny-come-latelies have perfected the art of hogging the limelight while those who actually rolled their shirtsleeves and had their hands dirty in the mire and muck of work largely go unnoticed.

I was also impressed by the crowd that danced themselves lame after Shabana were crowned champions. Here is my challenge to Renee, Kerubo and Kibagendi— look for a way to monetise this crowd and make the club self-sustaining.

About two weeks ago I was having a chat with ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo on how to change the fortunes of Gor Mahia and the good man gave me a simple idea.

That you get at least one million diehard fans. If each fan commits to giving the club Sh200 annually then you will have enough money to run it effectively.

I believe there is a strong fan base for Shabana both within the two Omogusii counties of Nyamira and Kisii. Not forgetting that the scions of Otenyo Sakawa have settled in almost every nook and cranny of this nation.

Add the diaspora — the Minnesota crew and the Texas gang and I can assure you that there will be so much money in Shabana coffers that you will lack room enough to store it, just as God promises faithful tithers in the book of Malachi 3:16.