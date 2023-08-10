Sakaja can anchor legacy on City Stadium revamp

The ground breaking for the reconstruction of Nairobi City Stadium is music to the ears of football lovers in the country.

Once an epitome of Kenya’s football culture, City Stadium (renamed Joe Kadenge Stadium), lies in shambles.

What was once the bedrock of Kenyan football - being the country's oldest modern stadium - is now a pale shadow of its former self.

It is the home to Kenya’s most successful football club Gor Mahia, with endless nostalgic memories.

Gor Mahia's greatest years and moments were all brewed at Nairobi’s City Stadium.

Allan Thigo the High Priest of Gor Mahia's pinnacle moment, the charismatic Peter Dawo, Charles Otieno "Engine", John Okello Zangi, John Bobby Ogolla, Sammy Onyango “Jogoo”, Paul Oduwo “Cobra”, Austin Oduor, Kenya’s most successful team captain, Abbas Khamis Magongo, captain Peter Otieno 'Bassanga' were all brewed at City Stadium.

It is a list of household names who, with no television or FM radio stations providing football commentary, Kenyans of all walks of life from every corner of the republic, well resonated with.

This was a generation of football stars who engraved their names on the record books of Kenyan football history.

Nicknamed Tok K'Omwanda, which means behind Omwanda’s home, by Gor fans of yesteryear, City Stadium bears a rich history that belies its disrepair today; but not anymore.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has now moved to bring back glory to City Stadium with a revamp scheduled to begin after the ground breaking ceremony was done alongside that of Woodley grounds in Kibra Constituency on Thursday.

Under the planned reconstruction, the stadium will have among others a Fifa-standard playing pitch; a running track and 10,000 capacity stands making it a model stadium able to host international matches.

Sakaja's will to develop sporting infrastructure captured my imagination. If the governor is not aware, renovating City Stadium might just be the signature project that could guarantee his re-election.

The 10,000-seater stadium attracted more fans than the stands could hold forcing some supporters to opt for the footbridge along Jogoo road just outside the stadium to enjoy the matches.

It was a football arena like no other in the country, probably, in the region, before it hit its sell by date, got dilapidated and was neglected by is owners, the City Council of Nairobi.

The decision to reconstruct City Stadium could not have come at a better time than this when the country looks at an eminent closure of both Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums for renovations as Kenya looks to host the 2027 African Cup of Nations.

Dandora Stadium, City Stadium and Woodley grounds - which are all being renovated by Sakaja, will be bring a huge relief to the local teams in the capital.