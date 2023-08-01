Hongera Champions Awards signal better days for Kenyan sports

Last Friday, Sports cabinet Secretary hosted the inaugural Hongera Champions Awards.

The glamorous event celebrated and rewarded the outstanding achievements of Kenyan sports teams and personalities, both present and past, across various sports disciplines.

The reception saw the convergence of over 1,000 sportsmen and women, including Kenya's most decorated living legends, and creatives in a night like none other for Kenyan sports.

This move highlights the dedication and commitment by the government to support and elevate the sports industry in the country.

The occasion also offered lifelines for Kenyan football giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, who are facing CAF and Fifa sanctions.

Both clubs are grappling with financial challenges, resulting in unpaid dues to former players and coaches. Namwamba presented each club with Sh5 million to settle their outstanding debts.

This rescue effort not only safeguards the clubs' future but also demonstrates the government's commitment to supporting Kenyan football.

In addition to the top-tier clubs, several other deserving teams were recognised for their achievements.

The winners of the Mozzartbet FKF Cup received Sh5 million, while Vihiga Queens and Ulinzi Starlets were rewarded with the same amount for their victories in the Women's FKF Premier League and FKF Cup, respectively.

Shabana FC, the champions of the FKF National Super League, were awarded Sh3 million for their remarkable return to the top flight, and Murang'a Seal received Sh2 million for their achievement as runners-up, earning them a promotion to the FKF Premier League for the first time.

Teams in the lower tiers of Kenyan football were not left out. The winners of the FKF Division One and Division Two each received Sh300,000.

Additionally, all 18 teams that participated in the FKF-PL last season received a share of Sh500,000 each to cushion the clubs ahead of the next season.

The recognition extended beyond the current athletes and teams, as past sports legends were also honoured for their contributions to Kenyan sports. Each legend received Sh50,000 in appreciation of their past achievements and dedication to the sports industry.

Among the exceptional talents celebrated was Angella Okutoyi, the 2022 Wimbledon doubles junior champion in tennis, who walked away with 1 million shillings. Her outstanding performance on the international stage represents the potential of Kenyan athletes to shine globally.

The sports industry in Kenya has been facing numerous challenges for the last few years.

Under his leadership, the ship has been steered into steadier waters. Within a short period, his decisive actions led to Fifa lifting the suspension on Kenya, while discussions with World Athletics President Seb Coe averted a possible ban over the rising cases of doping in the country.

This demonstrates Namwamba's dedication and ability to address critical issues facing the sports sector.

His support to football teams during their financial struggles and the recognition of lower-tier leagues signal better days for Kenyan sports.

By acknowledging and rewarding the efforts of sports personalities and teams across various sports disciplines, Namwamba is motivating and inspiring a new generation of sporting talents.

As someone who has known Namwamba for a long time, I have no doubt that he possesses the potential to lead Kenyan sports to even greater heights.

His vision, dedication, and ability to address challenges head-on provides hope for a brighter future for the sports industry in Kenya.

With a focused and determined leader like Namwamba at the helm, Kenyan sports can look forward to a successful era.