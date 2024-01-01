Safari Rally still the toughest round in WRC

The Safari Rally was first held in 1953 as the “Coronation Rally”, a celebration of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

The competition was part of the World Rally Championship from 1973 until 2002 when it was dropped from the calendar for various issues – including lack of sponsorship and safety concerns - before it returned to the global roster in 2021. It is historically regarded as one of the toughest rallies in the World Rally Championship and the most popular round.

From 2003, another historical event (East African Safari Classic Rally) has been held biennially.

There are 13 World Rally Championship round in 2024, namely: Round One - Monte Carlo (from January 27); Round Two - Sweden Rally (February 17); Round Three - Safari Rally (March 28), Round Four - Croatia Rally (April 20), Round Five - Portugal Rally (May 11); Round Six - Italy Rally (June 1); Round Seven - Poland Rally (June 29), Round Eight - Latvia Rally (July 20), Round Nine - Finland Rally (August 3); Round Ten - Acropolis Rally (September 7), Round Eleven - Chile Rally (September 28); Round Twelve - Central European Rally (November 2); Round Thirteen - Japan Rally (November 23).

* * * *

Autocross is a timed competition in which drivers navigate one at a time through a defined course on either a sealed or an unsealed surface.

It is a form of motorsports that emphasizes safe competition and active participation.

The 2024 Autocross Calendar: Round One - Sikh Union Club (February 3/4), Round Two - Rift Valley Motor Sports Club (March 2/3), Round Three - Sikh Union Club (April 13/14), Round Four - TBC, Round Five - Nanyuki Sports Group (June 29/30), Round Six - Mombasa Motor Club (July 27/28), Round Seven - Rift Valley Motor Sports Club (August 24/25), Round Eight - Mombasa Motor Club (September 21/22), Round Nine - Kenya Racing Team (November 2/3), Round Ten - Kenya Motor Sports Club (November 23/24).

* * * *

Hill Climb Racing is more than just a game. It is an action-packed driving experience that will keep one playing for hours on end.

With its intuitive controls and a wide variety of vehicles and tracks to explore, this sport offers endless excitement and challenges.

Hill Climb Racing is a simple physics-based game. The game requires you to run the vehicle on rough terrain without flipping over the hill.

With each jump, you can earn bonus points.

* * * *

The (4x4) Four-wheel drive (4WD) is a car drive train system that directly powers all four wheels.

4WD is normally made for off-road driving and, normally speaking, four wheels have twice the traction of the two wheels.