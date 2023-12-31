Kimathi: All set for successful Easter WRC Safari Rally

Preparations for the Easter 2024 World Rally Championship Safari Rally are in top gear with the government having exorcised the organisational ghosts that delayed the launch of preparations for the March event.

This year, the Safari Rally reverts to its Easter date on the WRC calendar and will be held around Nairobi and Naivasha from March 28 to 31.

With the one-year gazetted period of the Safari Rally’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) lapsing this week on Thursday, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba is expected to realign the LOC as well as give the rally’s experienced Secretariat extended terms with just 88 days to the start of the rally.

Rally driver Carl “Flash” Tundo chairs the LOC that was picked on January 4 last year to serve for a one-year period.

In his New Year’s message, WRC Safari Rally chief executive officer Phineas Kimathi thanked Namwamba for leading from the front in the preparations, assuring that Kenya will deliver yet another world-class rally.

DNation crosshead: Committed Secretariat

“I’d like to thank the people of Kenya for supporting the WRC Safari Rally which is part of Kenya’s heritage and a top international sporting event,” Kimathi told Nation Sport yesterday.

“I thank the government for seeing it fit to continue funding the rally, and I also personally thank President William Ruto for embracing the rally, and also the Sports Cabinet Secretary and his Principal Secretaries for their great support.

“We are looking forward to the 2024 WRC Safari Rally and despite the constraints of time, we have a Secretariat that is committed to delivering a world class event,” he assured.

He welcomed Kenyans to turn up en masse and follow this year’s rally given its Easter date.