Safari Rally legends’ gala dinner set for Saturday

The Safari Rally legends' gala dinner, which was originally set for this Friday, has been moved to Saturday.

The function to be held at the Safari Park Hotel, is meant for drivers who made their mark in the Safari Rally between 1953 and 2002, thus celebrating 70 years of the world famous rally.

Three more local drivers have joined the list of entrants preparing for the 2023 WRC Safari Rally.

Issa Amwari (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10), Jasmeet Chana (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10) and Josiah Kariuki (Subaru Impreza) are the latest drivers who will tackle the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) category of the Safari Rally.

They join 12 other Kenyan drivers in the main World Rally Championship (WRC), which has attracted 22 foreigners led by world and Safari Rally champion Kalle Rovanpera of Finland.

Of the 12 drivers, only eight will contest for points in the WRC at the WRC 2 and 3 categories.

Those who will score points in the main WRC are the three Ford Fiesta Rally 3 drivers McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar and Jeremiah Wahome, in the WRC3 category.

National Champion Karan Patel (Ford Fiesta), Piero Cannobio (Hyundai i20 N), Aakif Virani (Skoda Fabia), Samman Vohra (Skoda Fabia), and Carl Tundo (Skoda Fabia) will be competing in the WRC2 class.

Nikil Sachania (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10), Minesh Rathod (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10), Josiah Kariuki (Subaru Impreza) Evans Nzioka (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10), Edward Maina (Subaru Impreza) will score national championship only.

Safari Rally organisers have reduced entry fees for the local drivers planning to tackle this year’s WRC Safari Rally. The fee is now Sh25,000 instead of Sh50,000.



Jedida Weru and Stella Macharia remain as the first-ever indigenous lady crew to finish the Safari Rally in the history of the famous event.

They registered the historic position in the 2010 Safari Rally.

Thirty containers loaded with equipment and spare parts to be used by the manufacturers' teams competing in this year's World Rally Championship Safari Rally are expected at the port of Mombasa on June 7 from Mexico.

The Wildlife Research and Training Centre Service Park in Naivasha, will be the main Safari Rally Headquarters for this year’s round of the 2023 World Rally Championship.

Action will take place from June 19-25 where all activities of the Safari will be based apart from the ceremonial start which will be at the Uhuru Park.



This will be followed by the Kasarani Super Special Stage on June 22. A total of 37 drivers have confirmed participation in the WRC Safari Rally.



This year’s WRC Safari Rally is sponsored by KCB, Safaricom, Kenya Airways, KBC and CFAO Motors.

Did you know….

Jumping the start (jump start) in a rally, means starting to drive away before the green light switches on?