Parents vital in nurturing of talent in modern sport

If, God forbid, I drop dead today, my biggest regret would be not seeing my son Andre grow up into a top sports personality.

He recently celebrated his second birthday and the older he gets the more his sporty nature becomes apparent.

It’s not easy to tell which sport he will pursue but football, volleyball and boxing currently enjoy a healthy lead going by my instinctive (and perhaps inaccurate) observation.

Whichever sport he eventually settles on, I will support him to my last coin because as a parent, I feel obligated to support the talent development process of my kids as much as I would like to give them quality education.

When Mutahi Kibugu made the cut during the Magical Kenya Open last Friday, I couldn’t help but think about the joy of one Dan Kagwe, his father, himself a veteran amateur golfer.

For two consecutive years, the only Kenyans to make the cut at Kenya’s biggest golf tournament have come from his house with his younger son, Njoroge Kibugu, being the first last year.

At 18, Njoroge became the youngest player to make the cut in Kenya Open which started in 1967.

Kenya’s brightest protest

At 22 and 19 years old, respectively, Mutahi and Njoroge are without a doubt Kenya’s brightest prospects going by their performance in the Kenya Open.

But they didn’t become good golfers overnight! Kagwe has invested in their development from the time they made their first tee.

The two brothers have consistently participated in junior tournaments both locally and abroad. Since childhood, they have been members of Muthaiga Golf Club where they enjoy unlimited access to train on the pristine course.

They also attended golf academies in South Africa which further enhanced their knowledge of the game, and prepared them for life as professional golfers. While Mutahi turned professional in 2021, Njoroge is due to turn pro this year.

Kagwe is a living example that the role of the parent is increasingly becoming fundamental in the development of modern-day sports talents.

Younger parents have a lot to learn from Kagwe and emulate his efforts in nurturing talent and the fruits will definitely be there to see.

My biggest dream, like Kagwe, will be to see young Andre do me proud at an international sports event but first things first, I have to put in the work.