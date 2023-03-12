Magical Kenya Open: Spain's Jorge Campillo crowned champion

Spain’s Jorge Campillo produced an impressive final round of five under par 66 to beat Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura by two shots to claim the 2023 Magical Kenya Open title at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Campillo, who first participated in the Kenya Open in 2011 also held at Muthaiga Golf Club, made a strong start, firing in four birdies at the front nine’s fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth.

Jorge Campillo of Spain poses with the title after winning the Magical Kenya Open on March 12, 2023 Muthaiga Golf Club. Photo credit: Sila Kipalgat | Nation Media Group

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (right) hands over the title to Spain's Jorge Campillo after winning the Magical Kenya Open on March 12, 2023 at the Muthaiga Golf Club. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

He set off for the back nine with a birdie at the 10th, but this did not put him off as he was able to par the rest up to the 17th where he made a birdie, to complete a final round five under par and an all rounds total of 18 under par 266.