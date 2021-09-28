Organisers put final touches in preps for Nanyuki Rally

Carl Tundo.

Kenyan driver Carl Tundo steers his Volkswagen Polo GTI with Kenyan co-driver Timothy Jessop during the SS11 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Lake Elmenteita, Kenya, on June 26, 2021, with Sleeping Warrior Hill in the background.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Ron Smith is an established Autocross driver having clinched the Under 1600 Class Championship.
  • The Safari Rally was his first ever rally event. His father, Don Smith, is a well-known former rally driver who is also a former African Rally Championship winner. His navigator, Laban Cliff, is a student of the Abdul Sidi Rally Advisor.

The KCB Nanyuki Rally will start at 9am on Saturday at the rally’s Greystones Ranch headquarters.

