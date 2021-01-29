File | Nation Media Group

Nairobi Judo College: CBD’s long forgotten Karate club

By  Roy Gachuhi

What you need to know:

  • One of the world’s greatest exponents of shotokan karate, Hirokazu Kanazawa visited the club to  grade the members, some of whom formed a Kenyan Shotokan Karate body
  • Situated bang in the middle of the capital city’s Central Business District, the club was popular with many youth in the 1970s who found it easy travelling from their homes and places of work to train there.
  • The club produced many black belts but at the height of its power lost its home along Kenyatta Avenue to development. The building that housed the club’s dojo was brought down to make room for the ICEA Building, marking the start of a slow death of the much loved karate club    

In 1979, development came upon us, displaced us from our home and started us on a nomadic life that peeled off member after member at each shelter of rest until there was none of us remaining. We died.

