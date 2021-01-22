File | Nation Media Group

TalkUP!

Prime

KBL boss who shrugged off a Caf beer advertising ban

By  Roy Gachuhi

Columnist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Hobson believed sport was the best activity available to any group of people who desired to work as a team and this ethos was practiced in the company to telling success
  • Hobson, the chairman, was a lifelong sportsman while his number two, Kenneth Matiba, who would succeed him later, was the nearest one could get to a sports fanatic
  • It is no wonder then, that Tusker Village Ruaraka became the place in Kenya with the greatest concentration of international sports stars participating in the widest variety of disciplines

Sometime in 1986, the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) banned the display of alcohol and tobacco advertisements on stadiums hosting its matches because of what it described as “the nefarious effects these products have on sportsmen’s health.”

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.