Mighty K’Ogalo will surely rise above these shenanigans

“It’s easy, easy like Sunday morning…” This is a line from the Commodores’ 1977 hit song Easy written by one of my favourite crooners Lionel Ritchie.

I’m writing this column some moments before I head to church, and, like Ritchie, I am having an easy Sunday morning.

Why not, when my beloved Gor Mahia is sitting at the top of the Kenyan Premier League table?

When we had anno horribilis (horrible year) in the last league, I promised my readers that Gor Mahia would rise again and stake the rightful claim of being Chuor Timbe (the husband of teams).

Looks like the lads are going to do exactly that. So far, we have had four outings, winning all four, and bagging the maximum points in the process.

On the continental stage we are also doing fine, advancing to the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup after we were handed a walkover after opponents, Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan, suddenly withdrew from the competition.

K’Ogalo had won the first leg 3-1 at the New Suez Canal on October 15.

We are now ready for the Association Sportive Otohô from Congo Brazzaville.

The word on the street is that Gor Mahia fans have already nicknamed our next opponents “otoyo” (hyena) and the thinking behind this is that just as Gor Mahia is used to beating another wild animal over here (AFC Leopards) so will they maul their visiting relatives.

Now, to the small matter of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President, Nick Mwendwa and his hoity toity shenanigans against Gor Mahia.

As I have said here in the past, the man is hell-bent on frustrating Gor Mahia at every turn.

On the eve of the club hosting Al Ahly Merewe for the return leg, the government issued a statement welcoming fans back to the stadium.

Only for Mwendwa and his henchmen at Kandanda House to issue a nonsense on stilts in the form of a press release seeking to countermand the order.

Fortunately, the Sudanese were a no-show and the likely confrontation was averted. In their low-IQ motivated hanky-panky, Mwendwa and his cohorts have now come up with a scheme to frustrate the fans further.

How do you explain the fact that our Saturday match was played at 1pm? One p.m.! Who goes to the stadium at such an hour!

We know as members of the “Green Army” that Mwendwa does not want as many fans as possible thronging the stadium.

However, our answer to you Mwendwa is this: we shall fill up the terraces even if you fix the matches for 7 am and one day you will get tired of hiding from us.

Gor Mahia was there before you were born, and will be there long after your sorry self is gone!

Still on FKF, I am happy that the rot that Mwendwa has been presiding over is finally leaking to the public.

Just as an appetiser, I have seen reports that Mwendwa and his colleagues spent a whopping Sh9 million on lunches in one year. I wonder what they are eating up there at Kandanda House.

Still on the same expenses, I have read somewhere that FKF spent some Sh800,000 on vehicle maintenance.

Those in the know tell me FKF does not have an official vehicle. Maybe there is or maybe there isn’t, but the President and his team can tell us more.

If the can of worms being opened reflects the true state of matters at FKF, then we will understand the vigour with which the team opposed the current audit of the federation by the government.

My advice to Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed: Go right ahead and audit those books!