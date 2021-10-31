Breaking News: Court suspends judgment ordering President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint rejected judges

Mighty K’Ogalo will surely rise above these shenanigans

Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia midfielder Peter Oudu (right) leaves Sofapaka forward Joseph Waithira (down) for dead during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

What you need to know:

  • On the continental stage we are also doing fine, advancing to the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup after we were handed a walkover after opponents, Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan, suddenly withdrew from the competition.
  • K’Ogalo had won the first leg 3-1 at the New Suez Canal on October 15.

“It’s easy, easy like Sunday morning…” This is a line from the Commodores’ 1977 hit song Easy written by one of my favourite crooners Lionel Ritchie.

