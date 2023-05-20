Many fans should buy Paris 2024 tickets and support Team Kenya

The last time the Olympic Games were held in France was in 1924. One hundred years later the world congregates once again in Paris for what, no doubt, will be one of the most exciting events in recent history.

It is anticipated that the opening ceremony will be watched by over 600,000 spectators in specially designated seating areas on the lower and upper quays of the River Seine. This will offer a special and unique experience with 10 times the usual number of spectators watching the ceremony, and an estimated 3.5 billion viewers across the globe.

Paris, considered the romantic capital of the world and a dream destination, is inviting the world to cheer teams as they sail on flotilla of boats on the scenic river. We can only imagine how beautiful this will look with all the different colours of the participating nations.

We would like as many Kenyans as can afford to travel to do so and cheer Team Kenya next year.

Paris 2024 organisers have opened up the ticket sales process to the world. In the past, tickets to the Olympic Games were predominantly sold through agents with specific allocations to regions.

However, everyone can access the Paris 2024 ticket site and express interest so that they are placed in the balloting pool. Once the different phases of purchases are open, those selected randomly in the ballot get the chance to purchase tickets. One can purchase up to 30 tickets (to cover family and friends) at a go.

There will be over 10 million tickets on sale. In the first phase which took place in March this year, 3.25 million tickets were sold in just three weeks. Fans from 158 countries bought tickets during this phase. The second phase of ticket sales opened this past week and over one million tickets were sold in a record time of less than two days.

Ticket pricing varies according to events, seating area and competition stage. The organisers in the principle of accessible and affordable games have made the cost competitive in keeping with the slogan “Games Wide Open”.

Travelling to watch over 10,000 of the best athletes in the world competing in 32 different sports across 329 events is certainly worth a lifetime of investment.

Beyond the direct sales, the International Olympic Committee has contracted a hospitality partner to market and sell event packages.

On location is the company with exclusive rights to sell hospitality packages. This is ideal for those wishing to have extra comfort and experience with minimal hustle

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) will provide requisite support to fans, through continuous information using all the social media outlets and scheduled physical consultations with the lead team. NOC-K will further facilitate meetings for specific hospitality arrangements with the On Location team.

The third ticket sales phase is scheduled for the end of this year where 3.5 million tickets will be available. The time to go onto the ballot is now!

Mapema ndio best.