Let the best athletes fly Kenya’s flag in Paris Olympics

One of the most honourable and dignified acts the Head of State performs for sports is the handing over of the Kenyan flag to national teams travelling to major championships such as the Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

Figuratively the flag is handed directly to the athletes through their captains.

When athletes proudly carry our flag over their shoulders on winning, it’s not only a sign of victory but pride associated with the honour of representing the over 50 million Kenyan people in the competition.

If representing the country is such a sacred service, how then have we selected who gets the honour of flying our colours?

Before major competitions, federations establish the criteria for teams and athletes. This criterion is filed with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) which in turn submits the same to the relevant steering committee.

This criteria must be made public. In keeping with modern practices, federations should post the criteria on social media, send out circulars, and adverts in print, audio or electronic media for those with large constituencies.

In order to avoid the surprise card as evidenced in the past, there must be sufficient notice for the trials’ date and venue. This is to accord interested athletes sufficient time to plan and travel. It must be simple enough to be understood by every athlete.

Anti-doping compliance

Every Kenyan must have an opportunity to compete in the trials where the best is picked. Eligibility is based on the technical requirements of a particular sport as guided by international federations and customised by national federations.

One of the eligibility criteria, which has radically changed the trials of athletics is the anti-doping compliance rule. All athletes competing in the trials must have undergone the requisite testing by Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) as part of a pre-qualification step.

Another criteria is that there must be provision for appeal by the athlete in case they feel the criteria was unfair or not executed with their best interests in mind.

This process is well underway towards Paris 2024 among the teams under the Olympic Solidarity Grant programme. Recently, trials for Basketball 3x3 were held at Strathmore University. We have a standing team preparing for the qualification rounds.

Through the Empowerment Programme of International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), Brazilian and Kenyan coaches will next month conduct trials for the team to participate in qualification events.

We all must be each other’s keeper to ensure selection is fair and above board. The honour of receiving the national flag should only be bestowed on the best performing Kenyans.