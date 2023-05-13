Show-stopper Sha'Carri Richardson strolls to 200m MR at Kasarani

American sprint sensation Sha’Carri Richardson had almost the whole stadium on their feet as she blasted to victory in the women’s 200 metres in a meet record 22.07 seconds at the Absa Kip Keino Stadium on Saturday.

At the backdrop of deafening cheers at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Richardson led from the blocks and started celebrating almost 20 metres from the finish line.

Fans follow action from the stands during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 13, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Richardson clocked 22.07 seconds to win, beating fellow American Kyra Jefferson to second place in season’s best 22.77 as Ray Shannon came third in a personal best 22.82.

“It was amazing winning here in Nairobi and the season is good but I look forward to a better one. We still have a few events before the World Championships,” said Richardson.

Richardson's time is now second best in the world this season after Julien Alfred’s 21.91.

Canada's 4x100m world champion Aaron Brown won men’s 200m in 20.12, beating Kyree King from USA to second place in season best 20.18.

Aaron Brown (centre) of Canada crosses the finish line to win men's 200 metres race during the fourth edition of Absa Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 13, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“I’m really excited about coming in strong. It's encouraging and I'm always glad to return back to Kenya,” said Brown. “I want to run super fast this season.”