Ruto, Raila arrive at Kasarani for Kip Keino Classic, Twanisha wins 100m

President William Ruto and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga checked in at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday evening for the Absa Kip Keino Classic.

Ruto and Raila were from attending the funeral of Mau Mau war veteran Mukami Kimathi in Njabini, Nyandarua County. Mrs Kimathi, who was the wife of the late freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi, died on May 5, 2023 at the age of 96.

The two political adversaries arrived just on time to witness the core races of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event.

This is President Ruto's first appearance for the event as the head of state.

The duo watched as world 4x100 metres champion Terry “Tee Tee” Twanisha from United States of America stormed to victory in women’s 100m.

Twanisha cashed on the absence of the defending champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who withdrew on the eve of the event with an injury, winning in 10.86 seconds.

The 24-year-old Twanisha beat Zoe Hobbs from New Zealand to second place in 10.97 as Belgian Rami Rosius timed 11.08 for third.

“It's amazing winning in Nairobi and this was due to good training back at home,” said Twanisha, the 2018 World Athletics Under-20 Championships 200m silver medallist.