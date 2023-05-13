'Unbeatable' Ferdinand Omanyala brings the roof down at Kasarani

Africa 100 metres record holder Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya brought the roof down at with a stunning victory in the men's 100m at the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

Omanyala withstood the tension from a false start to storm to victory in 9.84 seconds to retain his title as the crowd that included President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga roared in jubilation.

Ferdinand Omanyala (centre) of Kenya beats USA's Kenneth Bednarek (right) and Marvin Bracy-Williams to the finish line to win men's 100 metres race during the fourth edition of Absa Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 13, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Omanyala edged out the Olympic and world 200m silver medallist Kenneth Bednarek from United States of America to second place in a season best of 9.98.

World 100m silver medallist Marvin Bracy-Williams failed to withstand the heat from Omanyala and Bednarek to settle third in a season best 10.03.

Kenyan President William Ruto (second right) congratulates Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala (centre) after winning the 100m men's event as Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga (second left), Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (left) and Kenyan Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba look on during the fourth edition of the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, on May 13, 2023.

"It's good to set the world lead and this forms part of my build up ahead of the World Championships but first things first, Rabat is my next hunting ground," said Omanyala.

Omanyala will line up against Olympic 100m champion Marcel Jacobs from Italy and world 100m champion Fred Kerley of the US at the Rabat Diamond League on May 28 in Morocco.

"I know Rabat will be tough but as I said no one will beat me in 100m this season," said Omanyala.

"I will do my best since my ultimate target is the top podium place at the World Championships," added Omanyala, who thanked Kenyans and especially President William Ruto for turning out in numbers to cheer him to victory.

The victory saw Omanyala finally claim the world lead time to officially hit the World Championships qualifying entry standard of 10.00 seconds.

Ferdinand Omanyala (centre) of Kenya competes with USA's Kenneth Bednarek (right) and Marvin Bracy-Williams in men's 100 metres race during the fourth edition of Absa Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 13, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

However, Omanyala fell short of his promise to break his own Africa record time of 9.77 set in 2021.