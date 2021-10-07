Long, lonely journey for athletes and team officials who fall sick

Beryl Oketch

Beryl Oketch. She was diagnosed with Endometriosis a while back and has underwent four surgeries in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • This is an issue that requires a multi-sectorial approach, perhaps led by sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, and proper funding. For now, however, Beryl requires our help. Her pending bill stands at Sh700,000, and she can be reached on @BerylMonique on Facebook and Instagram.
  • Contributions are being channeled through care giver Richard Oketch Mulure of telephone number 0710421678, who is also her husband.

In a perfect world, Beryl Oketch who is the team manager of Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League club Kisumu AllStarlets would be focused on getting the right treatment and making a full recovery, not agonising over her hospital bill and pleading with well-wishers all the way from Romania to help.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.