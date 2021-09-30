Kenya desperately needs strong advocates of women football

Monica Karambu

Thika Queens goalkeeper Monica Karambu (left) receives best goalkeeper award trophy from Football Kenya Federation Women Representative Margaret Omondi at ASK grounds in Nakuru on June 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • Believe it or not, there is a woman who sits on the FKF National Executive Committee, elected by delegates to ensure that the issues of local women footballers are listened to
  • Despite being the top woman in the federation, Margaret Omondi ‘s voice has never been heard
  • Kenyan football is in urgent need of dedicated advocates, like Ghana's Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo

It doesn’t matter from which angle you look at it. A 7-2 loss for Kenya to Uganda is simply embarrassing. Yet that is what happened last Friday when our Starlets went up against the Crested Cranes in the Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.