Let's come together as grow esports in Kenya

In assuming the role of President of the Esports Kenya Federation, I recognise the weight of the responsibility that comes with it.

Our focus is on propelling esports in Kenya to new heights, and we are committed to embracing the principles of good governance – transparency, accountability, integrity, and inclusivity.

Our approach revolves around two core aspects. First, we are dedicated to the welfare of our players, ensuring they thrive in a supportive environment. Upholding dignity and integrity, we expect our gamers to compete at their best.

Kenya, Africa's tech hub, stands to influence the global esports landscape. With high smartphone penetration, expanding internet connectivity, and the imminent 5G network rollout, the foundation for esports growth is laid.

President William Ruto's digital superhighway initiative will further expose many to esports, broadening its reach.

The impact of esports extends beyond sports, intertwining with various sectors. We plan strategic collaborations, engaging ministries beyond sports.

Partnerships with the ICT Ministry will enhance digital literacy and innovation. Working with the Ministry of Education will enrich STEAM courses and co-curricular activities.

Engaging the Defence and Interior sectors and the broader creative economy, especially music, is also on our agenda.

Esports isn’t merely a game; it's a catalyst for social change. Leveraging its popularity, we aim to address youth-related challenges, from drug abuse to crime.

Moreover, esports will serve as a platform to raise awareness about critical issues like mental health and climate change. Through esports, meaningful transformations in our communities are within reach.

I am enthusiastic about the journey ahead. Together, we possess the collective potential to establish esports into Kenya's sporting landscape.

Let us embark on this journey, working tirelessly to make esports an integral and impactful part of Kenya's future.

Ronny Lusigi is the new President of the Esports Kenya Federation