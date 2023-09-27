Ronny Lusigi, 28, elected Esports Federation Kenya boss

IndexG Esports Kenya founder Ronny Lusigi has on Wednesday elected the Esports Federation Kenya president.

Lusigi, 28, garnered 23 votes to floor his only competitor for the position Mwaniki Mwanzia who received four votes only In the election held at Ngong Hills Hotel in Nairobi.

A beaming Lusigi said his administration will prioritise growing the game and addressing the gamers’ interest.

“We thank everyone for competing in a dignified manner and we are grateful as a team for the delegates who have believed in us and we shall put our best foot forward to take this sport to greater heights," said Lusigi.

"We will go back and come up with a proper strategic plan and put our athletes at the centre of everything we do.”

Ann Odhiambo was elected vice president with 22 votes against Celine Leroshion who got five votes only.

Hellen Kairu is the new treasurer after garnering 20 votes, while Brian Ochanda was voted in as the athlete representative with 24 votes.

John Ojiambo, Omar Sadique Mohammed and John Shinakha were elected unopposed as first vice president, secretary general and life member representative respectively.

Odhaimbo said: “Women play games as well. We have a lot of gamers who are girls and we are planning on bringing more women to esport. Moving forward, we want to make our social media presence well known and teach people about esport and the variety of games that are available and give them the opportunity to compete outside the country.”

Corporate Member Representative Michael Lulu said they will work with various technology companies to grow the sport in the country.

“We will work with the technology companies to see if they can come to our country and build a bigger presence, by setting up some centres of excellence where marginalised communities can come and get introduced to gamin,” said Lulu.