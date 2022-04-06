Let’s give female athletes some more respect

Over the past three weeks, in her weekly column ‘Women in Sports’ that runs on Friday, my colleague Cellestine Olilo has been vocal about the “unfair inclusion” of trans-gender women in competitions reserved for female athletes.

It’s a topic that continues to divide opinion across the sports industry. I believe that women deserve more respect for the sacrifices they make just to remain actively involved in sports.

Sports is a short career with most professionals averaging 13 years at the top level while those that are lucky reaching 20 years.

It’s therefore a tough balancing act especially for female athletes to juggle between career, education and family among other issues. All these have to happen during their peak (22-30 years) lest they find themselves in a crazy race against time post-retirement to accomplish that.

For their peers who are not in sports, it’s easy to make decisions regarding issues such as childbirth.

It’s normally a simple agreement between husband and wife. But for players, this is a tough decision that calls for meticulous planning lest they miss out on key competitions that could positively impact on their careers or land them bigger contracts as professionals.

It’s for this reason that female athletes carefully plan with their coaches and managers on when to get pregnant and their return to action.

The fall-out between American athletics legend Allyson Felix and her sponsors Nike sheds more light on the issue around childbirth for elite athletes. Describing childbirth as “kiss of death”, Felix reveals in a tell-it-all opinion piece dated May 22, 2019 on the New York Times that she felt pressure to return to form as soon as possible after the birth of her daughter, Camryn Ferguson, in November 2018.

This is despite undergoing an emergency C-section at 32 weeks because of severe pre-eclampsia that threatened her life and that of her daughter.

Despite all her victories (a six-time Olympic gold medal winner and an 11-time world champion), Nike wanted to pay her 70 percent less than before. During negotiations for renewal of her contract, she asked Nike to contractually guarantee that she wouldn’t be punished if she didn’t perform at her best in the months surrounding childbirth. However, Nike declined!

Alas! Even one of their most widely marketed athletes couldn’t secure such protection.

While Felix emerged stronger from motherhood, winning two medals at the 2019 World Championships and another two at the Tokyo Olympics, it’s not always business as usual for most female athletes after birth.

Majority struggle to shed added weight, return to competition shape and hit top form. Others suffer postpartum depression, which subsequently leads to mental health issues that tears them apart.

I therefore agree with my colleague Cellestine that there is need to preserve and protect women competitions. If anything, for the sacrifices they make and the small battles that they fight behind the scenes just to remain competitive.

For instance, pitting a trans-gender athlete against a female athlete who is just from maternity leave reeks of unfairness.

Let’s give female athletes some respect, they’ve earned and truly deserve it.

On the same breath, I would like to wish safe delivery to a section of our national women’s volleyball team players who are expecting babies this year.

You have fought gallantly to place Kenya on the global volleyball map over the years and as you take a short break from the sport, I would like you to know that we appreciate your input.

Even though you will miss out on the World Championships this year, there are still more competitions lined up ahead: African Games, Africa Nations Championship, World Cup (all in 2023) and Paris 2024 Olympics.