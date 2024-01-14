Leopards must only sign quality, experienced stars

After getting it wrong with the transfer strategy in the past years, AFC Leopards must only sign quality players moving forward.

Any player coming in, starting this mid-season period, has to be ready to fit into the system, because the coach Tomas Trucha has really no time to train him.

We need to sign players who know tactfully what the coach want, and also character that we want to enable the coach have a balanced squad to fight for the league title next season.

Poor signings have contributed to the club’s ongoing struggle in the league, a norm in recent years. But Salim Murunga of Nzoia Sugar is a perfect kind of player who would perform better at the Den.

The 22-year-old future Harambee Stars utility player, who pleased the fans in during the annual Elijah Lidonde Super Cup last month, would help Trucha end his problems. However, no bid is on the table right now.

As we wait to see if some proposal will arrive, Nzoia have not publicly stated that the utility player is for sale, but Murunga has repeatedly professed his love for Ingwe.

The former Rainbow FC player is also reported to be in talks with several clubs, most notably Tusker FC, but as far as the player is concerned, he wants to play for Ingwe, the club he has supported since his childhood.

Ingwe supporters who thronged Bukhungu Stadium to watch Lidonde Super Cup were hard chanting: “We want Murunga! We want Murunga! We want Murunga!”

Such demands may appear fanciful now, but there is a great player in Murunga that can make a big impact in Trucha’s squad.

Winning requires a well-defined process and the recruitment of quality players.

Leopards who are reported to be in talks with Christopher Koloti and Mark Shaban from Green Commandos, a Division One side, should also consider approaching Brian Eshihanda from Kakamega Homeboyz to put pen on paper.

After beating Ulinzi FC at Nyayo National Stadium on January 7, Trucha stressed the need for at least four players to strengthen his team.

The 51-year-old Czech tactician said he is looking forward to bring on board two strikers, one midfielder and two central defenders.

Leopards urgently need a top striker to bury many chances they are creating.

Scoring has been the main undoing for Leopards since last season when they finished seventh when more was expected from them.