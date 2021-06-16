Kenya trials a world championships by any other name

Kenya's 400m athlete Hellen Syombua trains at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani

Kenya's 400m athlete Hellen Syombua trains at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on April 17, 2021 in preparation for the World Relay Championship to be in Silesia, Poland.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • The long-awaited day is finally here as close to 400 athletes congregate at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani to battle for the right to represent the country at the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics.

As the Swahili say, “Hayawi, hayawi mwishowe huwa,” or “Leo ni leo, asemaye kesho ni muongo.”

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.