Kenya trials a world championships by any other name

As the Swahili say, “Hayawi, hayawi mwishowe huwa,” or “Leo ni leo, asemaye kesho ni muongo.”

The long-awaited day is finally here as close to 400 athletes congregate at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani to battle for the right to represent the country at the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics.

For the next three days, athletics fans can look forward to scintillating action on the track and field as seasoned stars seek to ward off the threat posed by newbies in an effort to grace the grand stage come July 30, when the athletics programme at the Olympics kicks off.

Household names, such as former World Half Marathon record holder Geoffrey Kamworor, world 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot, world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri and world 1,500m women’s champion Faith Kipyegon will be among those in attendance.

The presence of upstarts such as Elias Ngeny (800m), Beatrice Chebet (5,000m) and Daisy Cherotich (10,000m) is sure to up the stakes at the event.

Some of these experienced stars are expected to bump heads with each other as well as these promising debutants, which further adds to this interesting storyline at Kasarani.

Chebet has been the pick of the bunch, setting a personal best of 8:27.49 in the women’s 3,000m to shock an elite field at the Doha Diamond League late last month.

Ngeny also announced himself on the national and world stage in style,setting a world-leading time of 1:43.84 at the national pre-trials for the Olympics a fortnight ago.

Past national trials for the Olympics have been nail-biting and entertaining at the same time and one would expect the case to be no different this time around.

Of course,off the pitch, the situation is quite different this time around with the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the sporting world.

Fans, who are used to filling stadiums to capacity to cheer on their idols, are no doubt disappointed as coronavirus control regulations dictate that sporting events be held behind closed doors.

However, your life and safety supersedes any competition or your love for your favourite sports person.

Stay at home, sanitise and wear your face mask because we still need you as an important stakeholder in the running of athletics in the country.

You can still show your support for your favourite athlete by putting them in prayer that their hard work may pay handsomely during the trials and beyond.