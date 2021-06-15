Last chance for relay teams to seal Tokyo Olympics slots

Athletics Kenya (AK) director of competitons, Paul Mutwii (right) and AK executive committee member, Barnaba Korir address the media on their preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games trials at Riadha house on June 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mutwii further explained that the first two athletes to cross the finish line will earn automatic slots in the team, while the third athlete will be selected through merit by the panel of AK coaches.
  • “For athletes to be selected, they must have already attained the Olympic qualifying standards in their respective events,” said Mutwii.

Athletics Kenya (AK) hopes to qualify some of their relay teams for the Tokyo Olympic Games during the national trials that start Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

