Last chance for relay teams to seal Tokyo Olympics slots

Athletics Kenya (AK) hopes to qualify some of their relay teams for the Tokyo Olympic Games during the national trials that start Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

AK director of competitions, Paul Mutwii, said that they have named top athletes in 400m to make their “A” teams in 4x400m mixed relay and 4x400m men and women’s 4x400m.

Kenyans have a last chance at relay qualification following the entry of Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan.

Mutwii, who was addressing the media at Riadha House in Nairobi Tuesday, said to qualify for Tokyo in the relays, World Athletics stipulates that the event must have at least three federations taking part.

Mutwii was accompanied by head coach Julius Kirwa and AK executive committee member Barnaba Korir, who is also general team manager for Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympics.

US-based 800m specialist Emmanuel Korir and national 400m record holder Hellen Syombua, are in the 4x400m mixed relay team alongside Cleophas Kipruto and African Games 400m champion, Mary Moraa.

Korir (44.37) and Syombua (51.09) have attained the Olympic qualifying standards in 400m, while Moraa has the time in 800m (1:59.25). Kipruto has a personal best of 45.57.

Syombua, Moraa, Maureen Thomas and Naomi Korir will form the “A” team for the women’s 4x400m event, while Korir, Kipruto, Kevin Kiprotich and Jared Momanyi are in the “A” ream for the men’s event.

After Kenya failed to qualify its relay teams from the World Relay Championships in Poland, they now must post a time that will leave them in top 16 in the world before June 29, the closing date for the qualification.

Head coach Julius Kirwa disclosed that the relay teams are only some microseconds away from qualifications.

Kenya’s men’s 4x400m team is placed 19th in the world by countries with a time of 3:04.04, while South Africa, who are currently in 16th place, have 3:03.79. Botswana (3:04.03) and Belgium (3:04.01) are ahead of Kenya in the ranking.

Teams that made it to the final at the world relays and the next best from top lists up to a maximum field of 16 teams make the Tokyo Olympics relay party.

"It’s Botswana, Belgium and South Africa standing between us and qualification. I feel we will make it," said Kirwa.

A total of 356 Kenyan athletes have been invited for the trials-155 female and 201 male, Tanzania has 22 with Uganda providing eight.

Mutwii said that all the athletes should report at the Nyayo National Stadium by 3pm on Wednesday before being ferried to their respective hotels.

Korir said that those who have been invited for trials have met the anti-doping requirements of three out-of-competition tests, adding that the three-day championships is an invite-only.

“We would have loved fans to attend but as it remains, they won’t be allowed as per the Ministry of Health Covid-19 requirements, “said Korir.

Mutwii further explained that the first two athletes to cross the finish line will earn automatic slots in the team, while the third athlete will be selected through merit by the panel of AK coaches.