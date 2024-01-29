Kenya’s winning play: Untapped economic power that sports has

As the curtain rises on 2024, our country is still reflecting on a challenging past year marked by political volatility, economic slowdown, and rising costs of living and doing business.

While agriculture, tourism and the manufacturing sectors occupy a strategic spotlight for our country’s growth plans, another potent catalyst for economic transformation waits in the wings – Kenya’s sports industry.

It is universally acknowledged that sports carries a profound socio-economic and cultural impact. Beyond creating jobs in coaching, administration, and related industries, major sports events act as economic juggernauts.

They draw tourists, inject funds into local economies, enhance urban infrastructure, and provide platforms for businesses to gain exposure through lucrative sponsorships.

Active sports participation isn’t just a game; it’s an investment in healthier populations, lowering healthcare costs, and fostering community cohesion.

Culturally, sports success breeds national pride, contributing to a sense of identity and unity. Athletes become influential role models, inspiring excellence in various life engagements.

The legendary marathoner Eliud Kipchoge and his philosophy of ‘No Human is Limited’ comes to mind.

Over the past six decades, Kenyan sportsmen and women have showcased exceptional athletic prowess.

They have elevated Kenya to international prominence through their record-breaking achievements and medal-winning performances on the field and track.

These athletes, serving as extraordinary brand ambassadors for the nation, have contributed significantly to strengthening Kenya’s brand recognition worldwide.

Their triumphs have positively influenced perceptions about the country and cemented Kenya’s reputation as a formidable force in the world of sports.

Untapped Potential for Kenya

Beyond these benefits, a thriving sports sector in Kenya could have a positive multi-plier effect across other economic realms – from boosting national identity and culture to improving public health and making the nation’s tourism sector more attractive.

Major sporting events attract tourists, boosting local economies through increased spending on accommodation, transportation, and entertainment.

According to the 2019 census results, Kenyans below the age of 35 years are 35.7million, making up nearly 75 percent of the total population.

For this youthful demographic, a wellspring of immense potential eagerly awaits further development and investment. Focusing on sports could not only fuel economic growth but also uplift the well-being of the youth, aligning with broader development goals in education and health.

Initiatives from the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports such as the Talanta Hela reveal a growing momentum to leverage sports for positive social change among the youth.

This is a commendable move by the Ministry in its objective of monetizing talents in various arts and sports, which aligns with the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) of putting money directly into the pockets of young people.

However, there remains untapped growth potential, including GDP growth, foreign direct investment (FDI), employment, and the indirect benefits of stimulating tourism and enhancing the country’s global image.

Shifting narrative: Sports as business

While acknowledging Kenya’s rich sporting talent, featuring athletic icons such as Eliud Kipchoge, Faith Kipyegon and Ferdinand Omanyala, it’s essential to recognize that the full economic potential of sports is yet to be realized.

Increased sports investments driven by public and private sector collaboration would no doubt deliver tremendous positive impact for Kenya’s youth and, consequently, the country’s economy.

In calling for a paradigm shift, the Kenyan government, private sector, and development partners must treat sports as a robust professional business and investment.

This shift necessitates strategic engagement, continuous investments, and leveraging the recreational appeal of sports for brand promotion.

For example, Isuzu East Africa has had a fruitful partnership with marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge since 2017 as the brand ambassador for its D-Max pickups range.

This has propelled the vehicles to become the number one selling pickups in the country over the last five years.

In addition, the relationship between Isuzu and Eliud Kipchoge culminated in the groundbreaking development and launch of a limited Kipchoge edition pickup in May 2023 as a tribute to his sporting legacy.

Kenyan athletes can learn from Eliud Kipchoge the art of nurturing beneficial partnerships, and working with professional management teams that can secure high-value contracts and endorsements with commercial brands.

Numerous opportunities abound for Kenya’s private sector to play a leading role in supporting our sportsmen and women, to strengthen their professions and enable them to derive significant economic value from their accomplishments.

Sports sponsorships

Sports sponsorships, sometimes viewed as a corporate social responsibility, should be seen as a strategic business move.

International athletic events in Kenya such as the annual Kipchoge Keino Classic, present significant opportunities for partnership, investment, and sponsorship across various segments.

Engaging reputable commercial brands to partner with national sports teams while uplifting regional sporting activities that align with cultural values can boost sports tourism.

For instance, the Maralal International Camel Derby, the Lamu Cultural Festival, and Kakamega’s Bullfighting event can create numerous community level benefits. By nurturing such local assets, Kenya can attract international partnerships and funds to elevate its sporting activities.

Road to Paris 2024, Afcon 2027

As Kenya looks ahead to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, public and private sector stakeholders working with the Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports must collaborate to unlock the full economic potential of the sports sector.

This journey involves not only supporting sports men and women, but also building a comprehensive sports ecosystem that catalyzes growth across industries, including infrastructure, media, education, and tourism.

An inclusive national sports development framework is therefore an imperative.

Without having to re-invent the wheel, Kenya can pick crucial learnings from a fellow African sporting powerhouse South Africa. The country has taken the lead in Africa by adopting sports development as part of its Horizon 2025 strategy, which aims to develop sports and its values in everyday life to create a nation with a melting pot of champions.

The Kenya government’s successful bid to host the continental football showpiece, the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027 is a positive demonstration of its ambitions to leverage the power of sports to open economic opportunities for the country.

Lots of work lies ahead over the next three years in organizing an event that will deliver world class football standards for players and spectators alike.

Kenya stands at the brink of a sporting revolution that could redefine its economic landscape. By unleashing the economic power of sports, the nation can score victories beyond the playing field, creating a legacy of growth, unity, and prosperity.