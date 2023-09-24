Kenya needs ex-players in football management 

A few days ago when AFC Leopards failed to beat Muhoroni Youth at MISC Kasarani, a group of fans confronted club chairman Dan Shikanda for answers on why the club is performing poorly.

Indeed, AFC Leopards are not at a good place in terms of performance on the pitch, but I want to look at it from an optimistic point of view.

Leopards are not in the position they were in during the glory days when the team dominated Kenyan and regional football, but under Shikanda, there has been some positive trajectory.

Under Shikanda, Leopards have embraced youth development and players from the youth team and from schools are being intergrated into the team.

When Shikanda announced his candidature for the chairman’s position, critics felt that as a former player, he did not have the capacity to change things at the club and some fans were scouting for a moneyed person to run the club.

Having been in football for some time, I have always wanted to see our former players taking charge of the game. Shikanda may not be perfect, but just having the courage to take over a storied club like AFC Leopards should inspire other former footballers.

I long for the day when we will have former footballers joining the fray in the Football Kenya Federation elections.

Sammy Shollei, a former national team player, tried years ago when he was elected deputy president only for him to be frustrated out of office.But that shouldn’t deter other ex-players.

I look at what Samuel Eto’o has changed Cameroonian football as the president of the country’s Football Association and I challenge our retired players to pick a lesson or two from the former Real Madrid player. Look at George Weah , a former player who is now the President of Liberia.

Gor Mahia legend Sammy Owino “Kempes” is back home from the US and is interested the FKF presidency. He has what it takes to lead given what he has done with youth football in the US where he has been since he got a football scholarship in the early 80s.