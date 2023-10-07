Kenya deserves a stand-alone, dedicated ministry of sports

The sports docket has had a very interesting history since independence. Until 1987, sports was just a sub unit in the department of Social Services in the Ministry of Culture and Social Services.

In 1999 through a Presidential decree by President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, sports was elevated to a department. It became a department under the Ministry of Culture and Social Services.

Since then, the sports docket has been placed within various combinations with other state departments as follows: Ministry of Gender and Sports (2003 - 2007); Ministry of Gender, Sports, Culture and Social Services (2007-2013); Ministry of Sports, Arts & Culture (2013-2018); Ministry of Sports & Heritage (2018-2022); Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports & the Arts (2022 -2023).

Sports is now bandied together with Youth Affairs. Arguably this is the best combination so far as we look forward to one time having a Ministry of Sports only.

In the Executive Order No. 1 of 2023, of the Government of the Republic of Kenya, the Ministry had some specific roles in relations to the State Department of Sports.

Perhaps the most critical is development, management, and implementation of the Sports Policy.

Kenya as a sports powerhouse can easily be enhanced in the administrative positioning of the different entities running sports led by the Ministry.

Good indicator

Sports goes beyond national teams and stadiums. There is a whole range of areas in which I believe the Executive Order intended to have encompassed. A good indicator of these areas can best be found in a government document.

Many readers will be shocked to learn that the Sports Policy documented so far is found under Sessional Paper No. 3 of 2005 on Sports Development. Thankfully, revision is underway which hopefully will lead to review of the Sports Act.

It, however, gives a glimpse of the areas of focus 18 years ago. These include mass sports, competitive sports, traditional sports, youth and sports, women and Sports, and people living with disabilities and sports.

Other areas of focus are the aged and sports, private sector and sports, religion, politics and sports and finally motivation in sports.

I can only imagine once this Sports Policy is revised how much more it would be able to cover.

These areas of focus in the current period would transcend all spheres of the Kenyan population.

Sports contribution to the Gross Domestic Product, though currently not scientifically ascertained, is substantial. The value of sports in promotion of the brand Kenya and the positioning of the country for business or tourism is enormous.

These are just a few examples of the critical position the Ministry of Sports holds.

We look forward to Paris 2024 Olympics and Afcon 2027 reminding us of this important factor.

We hope that the original intention of connecting sports in all spheres of national development can be realized.