Budding drivers excel in Training Rally

The Subaru Leone of Sam Karangatha and Edward Nduku won the Training Rally organised by the Sikh Union Club over the weekend.

The event, which was organised to encourage newcomers into the sport, attracted six entrants.

Steven Mboci and Mathew Mwangi were placed second at the wheels of a Toyota RunX. Hamza Anwar and Adnan Din failed to finish.

Full results:

1. Sam Karangatha/Edward Nduku (2wd Subaru Leone) 52:58mins,

2. Steven Mboci/Mathew Mwangi (Toyota RunX) 56:43,

3.Asad Anwar/Rob Wamishan (Nassn PA10) 57:23,

3. Salad Khan/Waigwa Murage (Subaru Impreza) 58:07,

5. Afzar Abdulmalik/Alykhan Malik (Toyota Levine) 59:01

*****

The Main Service Park for the 2022 Guru Nanak Rally will be based at the Taita Estates within the outskirts of Voi.

Drivers will be allowed to perform the Official Reconnaissance of the route of the rally on November 26 from 7am to 6pm.

Voi Wildlife Lodge will be the centre place for the Scrutineering of the Rally cars on 26 November.

The man rally will start at 7am and finish from 2pm onwards. There will be three competitive stages that will be done twice.

The total number of competitive stages will be eight while the liaison stages will be two. The competitive stages will be through Camp (24kms), Karani (23.69 kms) and Kamfunga (10.55kms) respectively.

The total mileage will be 230kms. The competitive distance will be 159.17kms while the Transport will be 70.91kms.

*****

This year’s Mini Classic Rally is expected to traverse Nakuru, Eldoret and end up in Kitale covering a distance of over 1000kms. The event will be run from 8th – 11th December 2022.

The East African Safari Classic Board Chairman Joey Ghose, while briefing the media said it was all systems go, promising drivers a tough rally that only experienced and strong drivers will succeed.

The EASCR board chair dismissed claims that the classic rally has been discontinued stating that plans are at an advanced stage and route is ready.

Ghose confirmed that already over 40 entries from mostly foreign drivers have been received for the main classic rally which is set for December next year.

Ghose said already all stakeholders have been brought on board along the route and urged rally enthusiasts to sign up and compete against the likes of Mini Motorsports lead drivers Raaji Bharji and rally legend Ian Duncan who are already set to test their cars during the forthcoming Voi rally.

*****

Efforts to improve participation in the Kenya National Rally Championships are at an advanced stage.

Stakeholders are requested to send their recommendations to the KMSF following the appointment of the Task Force.

They are tasked to:

1. Review the current structure of KNRC and Club rallies that has led to low entries and come up with recommendations on how the challenges can be addressed with the aim of improving the entries.

2. Review the existing regulations and where they are a hindrance to growth in the sport, make recommendations on changes to the regulations to ease participation.

3. Recommend measures that would bring down the cost of participation in the sport.

Suggestions should be sent to the KMSF Secretariat by latest Wednesday, for onward transmission to the Task Force.