Karan Patel headlines Equator Rally cast

Twenty cars have so far entered the Equator Rally to be run on March 17 and 18 in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

Karan Patel, the 2022 Motorsport Personality of the Year, who is also the current Kenya National Rally Drivers champion, is among the leading drivers in his Ford Fiesta.

Aakhif Virani returns to action after missing several events last year. He will drive his Skoda Fabia.

Former Kenya National Rally champion Baldev Chager also returns to action in a Subaru N12.

There are three crews from the neighbouring countries. Yasser Nasser/Ali Kattumba (Ford Fiesta) and Jas Mangat/Joseph Kamya (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX) from Uganda and Gurjit Dhanji/Manmeet Birdi (Subaru) from Tanzania.

The full entry list: 1. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta), 2. Akhif Virani/Azar Bhakti (Skoda Fabia), 3. Baldev Chager/Gareth Dawe (Subaru Impreza N12), 4. Raaji Bharij/TBA (Ford Escort MK2), 5. Izhar Mirza/Kavit Dave (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX), 6. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution10), 7. Piero Cannobio/TBA (Hyundai 120), 8. Yassin Nasser/Joseph Kamya (Ford Fiesta), 9. Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din (Ford Fiesta); 10. McRea Kimathi/Shameer Yusuf (Ford Fiesta), 11. Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX), 12. Nzoika Waita/Tuta Mionki (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX), 13. Jeremaih Wahome/Victor Okundi (Ford Fiesta), 14. Rio Smith/Riyaz Ismail (Ford Fiesta), 15. Kush Patel/Mudasar Chaudry (Subaru Impreza), 16. Ian Duncan/Jaspal Matharu (TBA), 17. Gurjit Dhabi/Manmeet Birdi (Subaru), 18. Jas Mangat/Joseph Kamya (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX), 19. Asad Anwar/TBA (TBA), 20. Anthony Nielsen/William Bass (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoX).

***

The Equator Rally, which will be the second round of the 2023 Africa Rally Championship (ARC) series, will be centred around Voi.

Bandama Rally was the first event which was won by Gary Chaynes from the Ivory Coast. Home driver Gary Chaynes won the opening round of the 2023 ARC in Ivory Coast.

Most of the competitive stages will be based around the Taita Estate. The total transport distance will be 421.08 km, while the Competitive distance will be 205.25kms km.

Leg one transport will be 143.88km, while Competitive will be 159.66km. The Leg Two Transport distance will be 71.95km, while the Competitive distance will be 45.59kms.

There will be a total of two legs over two days of the competition. Total number of Special Stages will be 10

This rally will be run in compliance with the FIA International Sporting Code (ISC).



The rest of the programme is as follows:

Leg One: SS1/5 Charcoal 1&2 21.57km 1st car 19:43/13:20: SS2 /6 Camp 1&2 24.02km 1st Car 9:46/14:03, SS3/8 Karani 1&2 23.69km 1st Car 10:19/14:36, SS4 /8. Kamtonga 1&2 10.55km 1st Car 10:52/25:09.

Start of Leg 2: Start: Voi Wildlife Lodge 8:00

SS9 Charcoal 3 21.57KM 1st Car 9:03, SS10 Camp 3 24:02km 1st Car 9:46.