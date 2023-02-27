Gow chief scrutineer in Equator Rally in Voi

Robert Gow will be the chief scrutineer in the Equator Rally to be organised by the Sikh Union Club next month.

New officials were named in a bulletin issued by Gurvir Bhabra, the Clerk of the Course for the major round of the 2023 African Rally Championship.

The rally to be held on March 17-19, will also have Daren Miranda as the environment champion, while Deepak Dhodhia will be the chief security officer.

Related Equator Rally back after Sikh Union Club intervenes Motorsport

Dali Kalsi will be the chairman of the ASN steward while the event director will be Surinder Thatthi.

***

Due to lack of sponsors, Karan Patel has pulled out of the opening round of the 2023 African Rally Championship in Cote d’Ivoire.

Patel may also not take part in the Equator Rally if he is not able to secure a sponsor in time for the Kenya’s major event next month.

Patel finished second overall last year after Zambia’s Leroy Gomes clinched the title.

***

The Equator Rally will be centred around Voi. The competitive stages of the two-day rally will be based around Taita Estate.

The total transport distance will be 421.08 km while the competitive distance will be 205.25kms km.

Leg one transport will be 143.88km, while Competitive will be 159.66km. The Leg two transport distance will be 71.95km while the Competitive distance will be 45.59kms.

There will be a total of Two Legs over two days of the competition. Total number of Special Stages will be 10.

The rest of the programme is as follows: Leg One: SS1/5 Charcoal 1&2 21.57km, SS2 /6 Camp 1&2 24.02km, SS3/8 Karani 1&2 23.69km, SS4 /8 Kamtonga 1&2 10.55km.

Start of Leg 2: Start: Voi Wildlife Lodge, SS9 Charcoal 3 21.57KM, SS10 Camp 3 24:02km.

Saturday 18.3.23: 159.66km of Competitive (8 Special Stages). Total number of stages will be 10.

***

Kenya has won the ARC title seven times between 1981 and 2022.