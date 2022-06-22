Journey to Oregon, Birmingham begins at Kasarani

For many athletes, this weekend is a date with destiny as the athletics season gets into the thick and thin of it.

Years have turned into months and subsequently into days as the countdown to the World Championship and the Commonwealth Games continues.

So many athletes have dreamt of gracing these global championships ever since they discovered their talents in the track and field, as well as in the road races.

Many have spoken of their ambitions of coming away from Oregon and Birmingham with medals to add to their collection.

This is why this weekend’s national trials for the two assignments promise to be a firecracker and a memorable one for the ages.

A cursory look at the list of those invited to participate in the two-day event leaves no doubt that Kasarani will be the scene of a bruising battle as all athletes grapple to secure their place on the plane to the United States and the United Kingdom.

Over the years, we have witnessed interesting story-lines from the trials for different international competitions.

This time I expect it to be no different…giants will be felled, favourites will flatter to deceive, while superstars will be born.

Such twists and turns are what made us fall in love with this sport. It is unlike any other discipline because one never knows the outcome.

As many athletes will attest, victory depends on your physical and psychological preparedness without which, success remains a mirage.

For the first time, these will be joint trials considering the team named on Saturday will be expected to compete in both competitions.

Understandably, this may not be what many competitors may have expected especially those who had planned on specializing in either one of the assignments.

However, from an athlete’s perspective, this change of plans should be seen as an opportunity to make up for the lost time during the Covid-19 pandemic when many sporting activities were postponed or cancelled.

It was a difficult period for many athletes who had to train for months without any prospect of competitions in sight.

Thus, in the case of making lemonades out of lemons, athletes should be dreaming of clinching medals at both assignments rather than viewing the joint trials as an inconvenience.

To the fans, it is noteworthy that the virus is back in full force as per the recent number of infections, which have been rising.

Let us adhere to the Ministry of Health’s directive that we should wear face masks when in public gatherings.

It would be a downside to the trials if anyone were to spend days in the hospital due to a Covid-19 infection resulting from the event.