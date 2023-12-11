It’s Chana Number One as all set for 2024 KNRC 

Jasmeet Chana’s rally car will carry door number one for the 2024 Kenya National Rally Championship rounds.

The list of allocations is as follows: Jasmeet Chana 1, McRae Kimathi 2, Jeremiah Wahome 3, Samman Vohra 4, Kush Patel 5, Nikhil Sachania 6, Ian Duncan 7, Izhar Mirza 8, Jose Sardinha 9, Carl Tundo 10, Asad Anwar 11, Karan Patel 12, Amman Shah 14, Hamza Anwar 15, Daren Miranda 16, Issa Amwari 17, Anthony Neilsen 18, Eric Bengi 19, Shakeel Khan 20, Josiah Kariuki 21, Rajveer Thethy 22, Rasminder Bhabra 23, Natasha Tundo 24, Joey Ghose 25, Rio Smith 26, Navdeep Sandhu 27, Chinu Matharu 28, Sam Karangatha 29, Tinashe Gatimu 30, Minesh Rathod 31, Andrew Muiruri 32, Pauline Sheghu 33, Edward Maina 34, Piers Daykin 35, Rajesh Maini 36, Neel Gohil 37, Aakif Virani 38, Piero Cannobio 39, Ghalib Hajee 40, Sameer Nanji 41, Evans Nzioka 42, Naushad Lota 43, Philip Kyriazi 44, Tarmal Abdulkadir 45, Gerald Maina 46, Jennifer Ayietsa 47, Nzioka Waita 48 and Raaji Bharij 49.

***

Kalle Rovanpera, the 23-year-old star from Finland, has been, yet again, crowned as the 2023 World Rally Champion.

His co-driver and compatriot Joanna Halttunen is the 2023 World Rally Navigator Champion while their Toyota Gazoo WRC car clinched the WRC manufacturers’ title.

***

There will be nine national events in the 2024 Kenya National Rally Championship season. These are: Round One – to be confirmed, Round Two - Safari Rally 30/31 March, Round Three - Kenya Racing Team 25/26 May, Round Four - Nanyuki Rally Group 15/16 June, Round Five - Rift Valley Motor Sports Club 13/14 July, Round Six - Mombasa Motor Club 10/11 August, Round Seven - Kenya Motor Sports Club 7/8 September, Round Eight - Sikh Union Club 26/27 October, Round Nine - Sikh Union Club 30 November/1 December.

***

There will be seven International Rallies on the 2024 African Rally Championship calendar. The List has: Round One - Bandama Rally 24/25 February, Round Two - Uganda Rally 11/12 May, Round Three - Rwanda Rally 29/30 June, Round Four - Zambia Rally 27/28 July, Round Five - Tanzania Rally 24/25 August, Round Six - Burundi Rally 21/22 September, Round Seven - Equator Rally 26/27 October.

***

There will be 13 World Rally Championship events in the 2024 season. The list has: Round One - Monte Carlo 27/28 January,

Round Two - Sweden Rally 17/18 February, Round Three - Safari Rally 30/31 March, Round Four - Croatia Rally 20/21 April, Round Five - Portugal Rally 11/12 May, Round Six - Italy Rally 1/2 June, Round Seven - Poland Rally 29/30 June, Round Eight - Latvia Rally 20/21 July, Round Nine - Finland Rally 3/4 August, Round Ten - Acropolis Rally 7/8 September, Round Eleven - Chile Rally 28/29 September, Round Twelve - Central European Rally 2/3 November, Round Thirteen - Japan Rally 23/24 November.

***

There will be 10 Autocross Rounds in the 2024 season. The list: Round One - Sikh Union Club 3/4 February, Round Two - Rift Valley Motor Sports Club 2/3 March, Round Three - Sikh Union Club 13/14 April, Round Four - TBC, Round Five - Nanyuki Sports Group 29/30 June, Round Six - Mombasa Motor Club 27/28 July, Round Seven - Rift Valley Motor Sports Club 24/25August, Round Eight - Mombasa Motor Club21/22 September, Round Nine - Kenya Racing Team 2/3 November, Round Ten - Kenya Motor Sports Club 23/24 November.

***

There will be four rounds of National Rally Raid in 2024, namely: Round One - Rift Valley Motor Sports Club 9/10 March, Round Two - Vintage Car Club of Kenya 4/5 May, Round Three - Rift Valley Motor Sports Club 14/15 September, Round Four - Vintage Car Club of Kenya 23/24 November.

***